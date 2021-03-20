Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Downgraded by TheStreet

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

NYSE:APO opened at $47.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.55 and its 200-day moving average is $46.38. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.30, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $55.38.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Apollo Global Management news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 26,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $1,348,968.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,877,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,313,928 shares of company stock worth $67,269,864 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 286.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

