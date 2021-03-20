Credit Suisse AG Has $26.41 Million Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,031,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381,653 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.23% of Equitable worth $26,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Equitable by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Equitable by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Equitable by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 530,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,684,000 after acquiring an additional 48,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

EQH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.27.

In related news, EVP Dave S. Hattem sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $219,558.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $32.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.90 and a 200-day moving average of $24.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of -31.07 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $33.69.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

