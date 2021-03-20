Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 258,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35,279 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $22,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $107.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $108.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.37 and its 200 day moving average is $84.88.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

CINF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.57.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

