Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.07% of Five Below worth $6,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Five Below by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period.

Five Below stock opened at $196.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.18 and a 1 year high of $205.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.44 million. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $2,021,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,010 shares in the company, valued at $14,824,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.09.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

