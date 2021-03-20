Insider Selling: CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) CFO Sells 2,145 Shares of Stock

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $251,458.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,403,984.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of COR opened at $115.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $90.07 and a 12-month high of $141.50.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.71 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 96.47%.

COR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen raised CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1,581.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 13,193 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $449,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 616,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 289,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,286,000 after purchasing an additional 61,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $395,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

