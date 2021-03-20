Zen Protocol Price Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Zen Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0681 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges. Zen Protocol has a market cap of $1.54 million and $9.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zen Protocol Profile

Zen Protocol is a token. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 tokens. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Zen Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

