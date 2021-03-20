Velas Price Up 94.1% This Week (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. In the last week, Velas has traded up 94.1% against the dollar. One Velas token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $214.17 million and approximately $8.88 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000109 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000769 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000531 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001420 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Velas Token Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 tokens. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Token Trading

