Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.36

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.356 per share on Wednesday, June 9th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from Standard Life Aberdeen’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLFPY opened at $15.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.84. Standard Life Aberdeen has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $18.92.

Get Standard Life Aberdeen alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SLFPY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.