Federated Hermes Inc. Has $45.53 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,029 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $45,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in Adobe by 216.7% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Adobe by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $538.68.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total value of $277,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,303.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total transaction of $1,254,547.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,765,452.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,515 shares of company stock valued at $52,971,092. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $441.50 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $287.78 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $468.07 and its 200-day moving average is $478.33. The company has a market capitalization of $211.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

