Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 365 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,443,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,012,000 after purchasing an additional 999,493 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,540,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,034 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 7.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,942,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,070,000 after acquiring an additional 212,162 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,863,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,366,000 after purchasing an additional 197,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 49.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,477,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,034,000 after purchasing an additional 491,282 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $124.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.23 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.05 and a 200-day moving average of $103.50. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.70 and a 1 year high of $128.92.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.91.

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $6,224,475.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 246,581 shares in the company, valued at $26,869,931.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total transaction of $423,283.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,322.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,944 shares of company stock worth $8,049,124 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.