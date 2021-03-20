Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 22,415 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 22,415 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.35% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $43,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

CRL stock opened at $286.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.23 and a 12 month high of $303.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $790.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.98 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 37,731 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.27, for a total value of $10,612,598.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,203,141.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 8,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.70, for a total value of $2,460,649.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,207 shares of company stock worth $24,751,163. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.00.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

