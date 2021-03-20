Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 215,795 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 59.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 578,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,795 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.57% of Lamar Advertising worth $48,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 1,868.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 883,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 838,881 shares during the period. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth $29,694,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 33.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,956,000 after purchasing an additional 187,299 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at $10,194,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,751,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,120,000 after purchasing an additional 111,031 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LAMR. TheStreet raised Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.83.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $93.34 on Friday. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52 week low of $30.89 and a 52 week high of $100.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.20. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 1.46.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $428.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.89 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. Lamar Advertising’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

