Federated Hermes Inc. Has $51.48 Million Stake in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,936,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411,862 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.09% of Merus worth $51,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRUS. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Merus during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Merus in the 4th quarter valued at $435,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Merus by 94.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Merus from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of Merus stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.83. Merus has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $31.27.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.53). Merus had a negative net margin of 295.98% and a negative return on equity of 78.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that Merus will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 250,000 shares of Merus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $5,750,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 844,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $20,905,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer.

