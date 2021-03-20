Insider Selling: Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Director Sells 299,260 Shares of Stock

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Director David Brook sold 299,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total transaction of $2,863,918.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of KOPN stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. Kopin Co. has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.26 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.68.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 million. Kopin had a negative net margin of 37.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kopin Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kopin in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kopin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Kopin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kopin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KOPN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kopin in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

