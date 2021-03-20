Insider Selling: Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $1,265,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,927,310.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Amit Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 16th, Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $1,487,194.03.
- On Thursday, March 11th, Amit Sinha sold 4,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $748,000.00.
- On Thursday, March 4th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total transaction of $1,281,560.00.
- On Thursday, February 4th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total value of $1,487,710.00.
- On Thursday, January 21st, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.74, for a total value of $1,496,180.00.
- On Thursday, January 7th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total value of $1,338,400.00.
- On Monday, December 21st, Amit Sinha sold 4,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $800,000.00.
NASDAQ ZS opened at $181.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.59 and a fifty-two week high of $230.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of -204.00 and a beta of 0.79.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Zscaler by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.74.
Zscaler Company Profile
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
