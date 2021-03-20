Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Insider Ross Tennenbaum Sells 13,094 Shares of Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 13,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.57, for a total value of $1,788,247.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,807,330.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Ross Tennenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 4th, Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of Avalara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.49, for a total value of $152,317.74.
Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $135.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.65. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.01 and a 1-year high of $185.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.13 and a beta of 0.73.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Avalara by 665.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Avalara by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Avalara from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Avalara from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.40.
Avalara Company Profile
Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.
