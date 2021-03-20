Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Insider Ross Tennenbaum Sells 13,094 Shares of Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 13,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.57, for a total value of $1,788,247.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,807,330.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ross Tennenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 4th, Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of Avalara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.49, for a total value of $152,317.74.

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $135.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.65. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.01 and a 1-year high of $185.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.13 and a beta of 0.73.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Avalara by 665.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Avalara by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Avalara from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Avalara from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.40.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

