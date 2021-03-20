Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Market Cap Tops $110.97 Million

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded up 30.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 20th. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market capitalization of $110.97 million and approximately $125.42 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded up 65.9% against the dollar. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00052651 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00014052 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $386.27 or 0.00652329 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00069798 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00024711 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00034767 BTC.

About Standard Tokenization Protocol

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,025,143,223 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

Buying and Selling Standard Tokenization Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Tokenization Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Standard Tokenization Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

