NPCoin (NPC) Trading 34.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. NPCoin has a total market capitalization of $257,407.09 and $162.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NPCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NPCoin has traded 34.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000017 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 79.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004053 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About NPCoin

NPCoin (NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official website is npcoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “NPCcoin is an SHA256d Proof of Work (PoW) / Proof of Stake (PoS) based cryptocurrency. PoS rewards are 30% for the 1st year, then 20% for the 2nd, 3rd year 15%, 4th year 10%, and then 7%. “

NPCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

