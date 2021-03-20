Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $4.55 Million Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the third quarter worth about $26,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in Edison International by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

EIX opened at $59.47 on Friday. Edison International has a one year low of $44.14 and a one year high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 56.38%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

