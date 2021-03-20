Amalgamated Bank Boosts Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RPD. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 16,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total transaction of $67,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,609.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $76.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.24. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.36 and a 12 month high of $94.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.84 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. The firm had revenue of $113.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RPD. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $77.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.83.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

