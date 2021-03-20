Amalgamated Bank Raises Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Medpace were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Medpace by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 10,267 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Medpace by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at about $372,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in shares of Medpace by 9,005.9% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of Medpace by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $166.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.94 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.72 and a 1 year high of $177.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.15.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $259.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.41 million. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total transaction of $1,554,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,708,819.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 1,374 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $192,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at $98,930,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 306,702 shares of company stock worth $43,204,499. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

