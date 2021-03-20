LPL Financial LLC Buys 37,123 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 743,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,123 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 5.80% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $41,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIGB. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GIGB opened at $52.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.29 and a 200-day moving average of $55.28. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $56.89.

