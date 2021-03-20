Corient Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,078 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LKQ. Boston Partners grew its holdings in LKQ by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,604,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $408,926,000 after buying an additional 1,454,741 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 16.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,502,777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,322,000 after acquiring an additional 941,323 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in LKQ by 756.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,112,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in LKQ by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,627,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $163,073,000 after purchasing an additional 108,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 297,193.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,522,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $124,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,741 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LKQ opened at $43.40 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $44.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.71.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

