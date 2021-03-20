Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $561,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Corient Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,775 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 30,481 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 86,753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Ford Motor by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 9,265 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,757 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

F opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -320.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Ford Motor has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $13.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $33.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on F. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price objective on Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $16.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.