Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,934 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 414.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $358,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,158. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PBCT. TheStreet raised People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $19.75 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Shares of PBCT stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.26. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

