Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 216,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,892,000 after purchasing an additional 28,725 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 23,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 107,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,815,000 after acquiring an additional 30,135 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFG opened at $100.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.76. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

