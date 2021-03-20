Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Bought by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $14,324,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 258,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,751,000 after buying an additional 23,450 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $237.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.85.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $221,193.75. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $424,167.00. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $171.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.61 and a 52 week high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.48%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

