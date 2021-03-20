Refereum (RFR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $155.35 Million

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded up 44.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Refereum has a market cap of $144.28 million and $155.35 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Refereum has traded up 492.5% against the US dollar. One Refereum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0289 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00052860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00014106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $386.07 or 0.00652506 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00069792 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00024713 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00034807 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum (CRYPTO:RFR) is a token. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com

Buying and Selling Refereum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

