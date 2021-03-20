Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,060,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,516 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $39,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 68,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 93,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 17,811 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 118,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after buying an additional 15,588 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Pfizer by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,581,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,039,000 after buying an additional 930,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE opened at $35.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.71 and its 200 day moving average is $36.62. The stock has a market cap of $198.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.53.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

