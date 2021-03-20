Brown Advisory Inc. Has $34.18 Million Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 736,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,998 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $34,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,423,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,269,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,423,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,269,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,876,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,618,000 after purchasing an additional 151,624 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,184,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,048 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,903,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,721,000 after acquiring an additional 71,231 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IOVA has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.18.

IOVA stock opened at $31.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.33 and its 200-day moving average is $40.39. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 0.94. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). Analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

