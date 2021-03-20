Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Invests $56,000 in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 20,363 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 147,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,403,000 after purchasing an additional 15,606 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at $566,000.

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $145.07 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $66.07 and a one year high of $174.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.68.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

