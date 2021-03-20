386 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Bought by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 539,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,088,000 after purchasing an additional 25,009 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 35,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after buying an additional 21,510 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $19,931,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,013,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $158.59 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.24.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.