Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,972 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $22,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW stock opened at $171.85 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.51 and a 1-year high of $179.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.12. The company has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.53%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TROW. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

