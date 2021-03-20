First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,587 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.45% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $27,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,107,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,200,000 after purchasing an additional 180,341 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 216.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 50,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after buying an additional 34,223 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 66,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after buying an additional 11,454 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,367.9% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 52,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 48,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth $206,000.

Shares of SKYY opened at $96.66 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $47.21 and a 12-month high of $112.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.79.

