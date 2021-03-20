Financial Advocates Investment Management Raises Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in The Southern were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,130,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,450,000 after purchasing an additional 90,745 shares during the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new stake in The Southern in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 626,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,513,000 after acquiring an additional 41,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of The Southern by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 51,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $148,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,560.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $454,000. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SO. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Southern in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

SO opened at $59.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.37 and its 200 day moving average is $58.85. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

