Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 225 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 10,836 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,640,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,404,000 after acquiring an additional 157,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 84,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $347,628.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,643.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $700,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 973,209 shares of company stock worth $155,499,935. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GH. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.09.

NASDAQ GH opened at $145.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.20 and a beta of 0.57. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.28 and a 1-year high of $181.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.81.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $78.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.75 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

