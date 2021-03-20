B. Riley Reaffirms Buy Rating for BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Northland Securities upped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $38.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -53.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.08. BioLife Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $47.22.

In other news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 18,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $715,515.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 198,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,699,651.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $226,195.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 81,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 406,907 shares of company stock worth $16,636,345 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 265.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

