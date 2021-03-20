Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 60.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $15.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 318.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on KMI. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.41.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.