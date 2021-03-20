Montag A & Associates Inc. Invests $158,000 in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,955,000 after purchasing an additional 61,130 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 397,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,733,000 after purchasing an additional 11,723 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 75,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 15,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $588,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 129,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,459,465.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 34,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $1,521,733.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 547,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,290,785.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,781 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,359. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NNN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $42.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 0.74. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $46.44.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. On average, research analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

