The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 77,227 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.15% of Ball worth $44,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,915,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,414,778,000 after buying an additional 847,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ball by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,610,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,380,000 after buying an additional 2,051,549 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Ball by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,587,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,216,000 after buying an additional 1,149,670 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Ball by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,025,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,749,000 after buying an additional 560,783 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Ball by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,628,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,728,000 after purchasing an additional 77,085 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLL opened at $81.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

