Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,167 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Loews were worth $4,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in L. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Loews by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $327,446.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David B. Edelson sold 4,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $205,396.50. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,612 shares of company stock worth $757,274. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $52.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.83 and its 200 day moving average is $42.54. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $53.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

