Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $936,000 Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,223 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,034.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 458.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $490,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,221,895.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $83,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PXD stock opened at $163.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $57.20 and a 52-week high of $169.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PXD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Johnson Rice reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.28.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

