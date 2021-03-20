Montag A & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 3,100 Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 246,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,582,000 after acquiring an additional 71,225 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 49.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 183.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 9,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,611,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,496,000 after buying an additional 57,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,812. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $42.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.65. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $48.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 8.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 68.03%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

