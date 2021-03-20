Societe Generale Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

Societe Generale reiterated their hold rating on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ORCL. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a sell rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.13.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $66.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.77 and a 200-day moving average of $61.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle has a 12-month low of $43.88 and a 12-month high of $73.62. The firm has a market cap of $195.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,012,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $67,283,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,778,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,134,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,513,000 shares of company stock worth $101,994,460. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

