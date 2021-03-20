LPL Financial LLC Buys 43,845 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 312,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 43,845 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $28,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CSX by 45.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 741,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,592,000 after acquiring an additional 230,433 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 21.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in CSX by 16.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 896,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,655,000 after buying an additional 123,912 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in CSX in the third quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in CSX by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

NASDAQ CSX opened at $90.77 on Friday. CSX Co. has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $97.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.65 and a 200 day moving average of $86.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $69.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.