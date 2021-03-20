Analysts Expect WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) will report earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.35. WhiteHorse Finance posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 9.08%.

WHF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. WhiteHorse Finance has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

NASDAQ WHF opened at $15.81 on Friday. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The stock has a market cap of $324.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WHF. Ares Management LLC increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 882,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,017,000 after purchasing an additional 221,427 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 188.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 79,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 51,889 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the third quarter worth $342,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth $387,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 27.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 21,319 shares during the period.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

See Also: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WhiteHorse Finance (WHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF)

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.