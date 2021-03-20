Linde (NYSE:LIN) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Investment analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN) in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LIN. HSBC upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.44.

LIN opened at $269.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $140.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.92, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.80. Linde has a twelve month low of $146.80 and a twelve month high of $274.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

