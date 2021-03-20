London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LNSTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. London Stock Exchange Group currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNSTY opened at $25.55 on Thursday. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12 month low of $17.81 and a 12 month high of $35.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.95.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services Â- LCH, Post Trade Services Â- CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other.

