London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LNSTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. London Stock Exchange Group currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNSTY opened at $25.55 on Thursday. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12 month low of $17.81 and a 12 month high of $35.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.95.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services Â- LCH, Post Trade Services Â- CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other.

