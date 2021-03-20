Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Upgraded at Citigroup

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $150.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.12.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

NYSE A opened at $122.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $62.09 and a 52-week high of $136.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total value of $63,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,984,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $2,550,955.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 356,963 shares in the company, valued at $42,928,370.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.