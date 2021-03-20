Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) PT Raised to $105.00 at Truist Securities

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 14.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SHAK. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Shake Shack from $64.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Shares of SHAK opened at $122.43 on Thursday. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $138.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.73, a P/E/G ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.06 and its 200-day moving average is $89.95.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 1,460 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $131,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $903,563.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,764.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 380,265 shares of company stock worth $42,582,014. Corporate insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,563,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,646,000 after purchasing an additional 500,504 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,946,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 1,022.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after buying an additional 135,166 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,307,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Shake Shack by 52.6% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 363,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,412,000 after purchasing an additional 125,165 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

